MORNING UPDATE: Man shot in Waterloo taken to Iowa City; police say no suspects yet

Written by Jessica Hartman, Multimedia Reporter
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

UPDATE: Police say the man who was shot last night has been taken to Iowa City for treatment. 

Police also tell KWWL no one is in custody in connection to the shooting right now; they are still investigating.

One man was taken to the hospital following a shooting, Monday night.

Waterloo Police responded to the shooting in the 100 block of Courtland Street, just after 7 pm.

Police immediately put up crime scene tape around a home in the 100 block of Courtland Street. 

Waterloo Fire & Rescue's EMS team brought the victim out of the house on a stretcher and took him to the hospital. The victim's condition is unknown, at this time.

Police are investigating the shooting and are still on scene.

