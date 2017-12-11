UPDATE: Waterloo bans fireworks use within city limits

Update: Monday, Waterloo joined a long list of Eastern Iowa cities that have voted against state law and banned the use of fireworks within city limits.

Waterloo City Council passed the complete ban after months of research and debate.

Much of the debate, stemmed from the countless people who called, wrote, and spoke at council meetings to complain about the constant firework use in the city.

"I do not want those fireworks going off during the holiday season. They already ruined my Fourth of July, you couldn't have paid me to go watch fireworks," said one Waterloo woman during a public hearing on fireworks in late July.

The council limited the Fourth of July fireworks to a five day period, but according to Waterloo Police, the department responded to more than 800 calls for firework violations during the month of June and July.

Councilman Tom Powers says he and other council members voted for what the majority wanted.

"I followed through based on what the constituents wanted because I am in favor of the ability to shoot off fireworks on the Fourth or even the third," said Councilman Powers.

All six council members present at Monday's meeting voted yes to the complete ban of fireworks, despite Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka's warning it could make enforcement even harder on the department.

"I wasn't a fan of the ban, but the council has spoken," said Chief Trelka. "So, now we will come up with a plan to address it. We will use the reserves, engage in more public education, and it is amazing the impact of a few well-placed citations."

As of now, there is no extra money set aside to help the police department off-set the cost of enforcing the ban.

Waterloo joins Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Dubuque in the complete ban of fireworks.