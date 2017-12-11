4-year-old collects thousands of dollars worth of toys for Ronald McDonald House

It's the season of giving and one little boy is taking it to the next level.

4-year-old Landry Hull of Greene started a toy drive for the Ronald McDonald House in Iowa City and it's taking over his town.

His mother Wendy Schmitt says, "He is excited, jumps up and down telling people why we are doing this which is because not all kids can be home for Christmas."

Landry knows first-hand what it's like to be away from home and at the hospital.

At 27 weeks and less than 2 pounds, Landry was born with a heart defect. At just 4 years old, he's already had 2 open heart surgeries with a third one expected soon. His family said the Ronald McDonald House in Iowa City was their saving grace.

"There was no way we could afford to spend seven months in a hotel room and that kept us together," Schmitt says.

Landry remembers something about that time too.

"A toy truck was my favorite," he says.

He's now hoping to bring that same joy to other children with a massive toy drive thanks to some local businesses and North Butler Elementary School.

Principal Laura Tracy says, "He's a miracle; he embodies Christmas like no one else can."

Even though he enjoys testing out the toys, he has his eyes on something else this year. Landry is instead asking for a "spin toothbrush" from Santa this year.