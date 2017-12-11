Jewell, Jackson earn consensus All-American status

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa's Josey Jewell and Josh Jackson became the 24th and 25th consensus All-Americans in school history. Both picked up first team honors from the Associated Press and Football Writers Association of America to qualify for the honor.

Jewell, a Decorah native, led the Big Ten and sits third nationally with 125 total tackles this season. His 426 career tackles rank him number five on Iowa's all-time list. The consensus honor came one day after the senior linebacker was named the recipient of the Lott IMPACT Trophy honoring a defensive player who excels in both "performance and character."

Jackson is tied for the national lead with seven interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. The sophomore defensive back holds the national lead with 25 pass break-ups.