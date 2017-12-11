Jewell, Jackson earn consensus All-American status

Jacob Park appears to have played his final snap at Iowa State. The junior quarterback told Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register that he plans on transferring from the school.More >>
It might be the off-season for the University of Iowa's baseball team but that's not stopping the Hawkeyes from joining in on some holiday spirit.
Iowa's Josey Jewell and Josh Jackson became the 24th and 25th consensus All-Americans in school history. Both picked up first team honors from the Associated Press and Football Writers Association of America to qualify for the honor.
Iowa State senior Joel Lanning earned First-Team All-American linebacker honors from the Football Writers Association of America on Monday. He's the Cyclones first FWAA All-American since 1996 when Troy Davis received the honor.
The New York Yankees have acquired NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins.
