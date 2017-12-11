ISU's Lanning earns First-Team All-American nod

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa State senior Joel Lanning earned First-Team All-American linebacker honors from the Football Writers Association of America on Monday. He's the Cyclones' first FWAA All-American since 1996 when Troy Davis received the honor.

Lanning may hold the distinction as the most unique player in America. The senior is a true three-way player who recorded 934 total snaps on offense, defense, and special teams during the 2017 season.

He led Iowa State with 110 tackles and tied for the lead with 5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss. Lanning is also the first player in 11 years to record a sack, interception, fumble recovery, rushing touchdown and passing touchdown in a season since Eric Weddle (Utah) did it in 2006.

He'll play his final collegiate game in his first career bowl game when the Cyclones travel to the Autozone Liberty Bowl on December 30.