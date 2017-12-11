Ethanol spilled in semi crash

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says 1,500 gallons of of ethanol leaked after a semi rolled on Old Hwy Road around 1:00 on Monday afternoon.

Most of that ethanol was contained before it could enter any waterways; however, the road between Graf Road and Dutch Lane Road are closed until further notice.

A HazMat team from Ankeny was called in to help.

The semi driver, Carl Gravel, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Deputies say Gravel, from Dyersville, lost control of the semi when he was turning a corner.

We do not know if weather was a factor, but at the time of the crash, snow was falling in the area.

The damage to the semi and the tanker are estimated at more than $100,000.