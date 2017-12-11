Fire crews on scene of garage fire in Waterloo

Firefighters are responding to a garage fire on Seneca Avenue in Waterloo Monday evening.

Although the fire is out, the threat is not gone. There was a threat that the fire would spread to the attached home.

At this time, we know that everyone is out and safe, however, the garage is still smoking.

Police say when they got to the home they heard popping and saw the garage engulfed in flames.

Police say it's likely fireworks were in the garage. Police say there were animals inside the home and they were able to get most of them out.

No word on the cause.

This is a breaking news story, stay with KWWL as this story develops.