Jury convicts leader of "We the Best" heroin ring

A man, who led a long-running heroin distribution organization in Cedar Rapids, was convicted by a jury today after a five-day trial.

Antonio Alonzo Outlaw, 40, known by customers as "We the Best", from Chicago and Cedar Rapids, was convicted of conspiring to distribute a kilogram or more of heroin and aiding and abetting the distribution of heroin. The verdict was returned this morning following about three hours of jury deliberation.

The evidence at trial showed that Outlaw ran a heroin distribution operation in Cedar Rapids since at least 2013, and continuing until January of 2017. Witnesses testified that Outlaw's operation was commonly known to customers as "We the Best" because of a signature line commonly included on text messages sent out by members of the group. After making a phone call to the "We the Best" phone, customers would meet with Outlaw or one of his "runners" to purchase the heroin.

In September 2017, Outlaw pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing heroin in 2013.

Outlaw faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, $23,000,000 in fines, $400 in special assessments, and a lifetime supervised release following any imprisonment.