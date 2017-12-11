"We're getting slammed with crashes" Dubuque Police urge drivers - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

"We're getting slammed with crashes" Dubuque Police urge drivers to slow down

Posted: Updated:
Iowa DOT Iowa DOT
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

UPDATE:  Officers say they responded to more than 40 crashes in Dubuque this afternoon.

Emergency dispatchers say they've taken more than 300 calls this afternoon in Dubuque County.

Police say the roads are slick and they have requested salt trucks.

**************************************

Dubuque Police say their officers are running from one crash to another this afternoon as the snow falls.

"We are getting slammed with crashes," said Public Information Officer Lt. Scott Baxter.

Lt. Baxter says he's concerned people are forgetting how to drive in the snow and is urging people to slow down.

Get updates on the snow from the StormTRACK 7 team here and watch News 7 KWWL at 5 & 6 p.m. tonight.

  • NEWSNEWSMore>>

  • Underpass to be added to Hwy 58 and Viking Rd next year

    Underpass to be added to Hwy 58 and Viking Rd next year

    Friday, December 8 2017 6:08 PM EST2017-12-08 23:08:58 GMT

    The Iowa DOT is set to start building an underpass at the intersection which will allow Highway 58 to go underneath Viking Road. This project will cost $32.1 million.

    More >>

    The Iowa DOT is set to start building an underpass at the intersection which will allow Highway 58 to go underneath Viking Road. This project will cost $32.1 million.

    More >>

  • Jewell, Jackson earn consensus All-American status

    Jewell, Jackson earn consensus All-American status

    Monday, December 11 2017 7:01 PM EST2017-12-12 00:01:52 GMT

    Iowa's Josey Jewell and Josh Jackson became the 24th and 25th consensus All-Americans in school history. Both picked up first team honors from the Associated Press and Football Writers Association of America to qualify for the honor.

    More >>

    Iowa's Josey Jewell and Josh Jackson became the 24th and 25th consensus All-Americans in school history. Both picked up first team honors from the Associated Press and Football Writers Association of America to qualify for the honor.

    More >>

  • ISU's Lanning earns First-Team All-American nod

    ISU's Lanning earns First-Team All-American nod

    Monday, December 11 2017 6:51 PM EST2017-12-11 23:51:59 GMT

    Iowa State senior Joel Lanning earned First-Team All-American linebacker honors from the Football Writers Association of America on Monday. He's the Cyclones first FWAA All-American since 1996 when Troy Davis received the honor.

    More >>

    Iowa State senior Joel Lanning earned First-Team All-American linebacker honors from the Football Writers Association of America on Monday. He's the Cyclones first FWAA All-American since 1996 when Troy Davis received the honor.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.