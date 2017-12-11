"We're getting slammed with crashes" Dubuque Police urge drivers to slow down

UPDATE: Officers say they responded to more than 40 crashes in Dubuque this afternoon.

Emergency dispatchers say they've taken more than 300 calls this afternoon in Dubuque County.

Police say the roads are slick and they have requested salt trucks.

Dubuque Police say their officers are running from one crash to another this afternoon as the snow falls.

"We are getting slammed with crashes," said Public Information Officer Lt. Scott Baxter.

Lt. Baxter says he's concerned people are forgetting how to drive in the snow and is urging people to slow down.

