3 Trump accusers speak out, call for congressional probe - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

3 Trump accusers speak out, call for congressional probe

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment shared their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today."

Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks on Monday told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

The White House called the claims false and "totally disputed in most cases." It said "the timing and absurdity of these false claims speak volumes."

One of the accusers, Rachel Crooks, called the White House statement "laughable."

Crooks said of sexual misconduct: "I think politicians seem to be immune to this."

Holvey described the pain the women felt after Trump's victory. "We are private citizens and for us to put ourselves out there, to try to show America who this man is, and especially how he views women, for them to say, 'Meh, we don't care,' it hurt."

The women, who first shared their stories before the November 2016 election, were holding a press conference later Monday to call for a congressional investigation into Trump's alleged behavior. They cited the recent revelations of sexual misconduct by prominent men in business, media and politics, for their decision to speak out publicly against Trump once again.

"The environment's different," Holvey said. "Let's try again."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NEWSNEWSMore>>

  • Underpass to be added to Hwy 58 and Viking Rd next year

    Underpass to be added to Hwy 58 and Viking Rd next year

    Friday, December 8 2017 6:08 PM EST2017-12-08 23:08:58 GMT

    The Iowa DOT is set to start building an underpass at the intersection which will allow Highway 58 to go underneath Viking Road. This project will cost $32.1 million.

    More >>

    The Iowa DOT is set to start building an underpass at the intersection which will allow Highway 58 to go underneath Viking Road. This project will cost $32.1 million.

    More >>

  • Jewell, Jackson earn consensus All-American status

    Jewell, Jackson earn consensus All-American status

    Monday, December 11 2017 7:01 PM EST2017-12-12 00:01:52 GMT

    Iowa's Josey Jewell and Josh Jackson became the 24th and 25th consensus All-Americans in school history. Both picked up first team honors from the Associated Press and Football Writers Association of America to qualify for the honor.

    More >>

    Iowa's Josey Jewell and Josh Jackson became the 24th and 25th consensus All-Americans in school history. Both picked up first team honors from the Associated Press and Football Writers Association of America to qualify for the honor.

    More >>

  • ISU's Lanning earns First-Team All-American nod

    ISU's Lanning earns First-Team All-American nod

    Monday, December 11 2017 6:51 PM EST2017-12-11 23:51:59 GMT

    Iowa State senior Joel Lanning earned First-Team All-American linebacker honors from the Football Writers Association of America on Monday. He's the Cyclones first FWAA All-American since 1996 when Troy Davis received the honor.

    More >>

    Iowa State senior Joel Lanning earned First-Team All-American linebacker honors from the Football Writers Association of America on Monday. He's the Cyclones first FWAA All-American since 1996 when Troy Davis received the honor.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.