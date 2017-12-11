TRACKING: Snow falling in eastern Iowa - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Snow falling in eastern Iowa

Iowa DOT Iowa DOT
Iowa DOT Iowa DOT
LANSING (KWWL) -

Two weeks from Christmas and it's beginning to look more like the holiday in eastern Iowa.

Snow has been falling in parts of eastern Iowa today, mainly in our northern counties.

The StormTRACK 7 team says the roads could be slick from this afternoon through early Tuesday morning.

Warmer air makes a comeback then on Wednesday.

  • Underpass to be added to Hwy 58 and Viking Rd next year

    The Iowa DOT is set to start building an underpass at the intersection which will allow Highway 58 to go underneath Viking Road. This project will cost $32.1 million.

  • Jewell, Jackson earn consensus All-American status

    Iowa's Josey Jewell and Josh Jackson became the 24th and 25th consensus All-Americans in school history. Both picked up first team honors from the Associated Press and Football Writers Association of America to qualify for the honor.

  • ISU's Lanning earns First-Team All-American nod

    Iowa State senior Joel Lanning earned First-Team All-American linebacker honors from the Football Writers Association of America on Monday. He's the Cyclones first FWAA All-American since 1996 when Troy Davis received the honor.

