Copy-Man robbed in eastern Iowa after stopping to help motorist

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a man who stopped to help what he thought was a stranded motorist in eastern Iowa ended up getting robbed.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that 23-year-old William Grimm was traveling on U.S. Highway 218 around 8 p.m. Friday when he stopped near an exit to assist a man with a green Pontiac Grand Am.

Authorities say the Pontiac driver pointed a handgun at Grimm and took his wallet and cash, then drove off in the Pontiac. No injuries were reported.

Authorities say they haven't made any arrests.

Information from: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, http://www.wcfcourier.com

