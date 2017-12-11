Waterloo police investigating break-in, 13-year-old threatened

The Iowa DOT is set to start building an underpass at the intersection which will allow Highway 58 to go underneath Viking Road. This project will cost $32.1 million.More >>
The Iowa DOT is set to start building an underpass at the intersection which will allow Highway 58 to go underneath Viking Road. This project will cost $32.1 million.More >>
Iowa's Josey Jewell and Josh Jackson became the 24th and 25th consensus All-Americans in school history. Both picked up first team honors from the Associated Press and Football Writers Association of America to qualify for the honor.More >>
Iowa's Josey Jewell and Josh Jackson became the 24th and 25th consensus All-Americans in school history. Both picked up first team honors from the Associated Press and Football Writers Association of America to qualify for the honor.More >>
Iowa State senior Joel Lanning earned First-Team All-American linebacker honors from the Football Writers Association of America on Monday. He's the Cyclones first FWAA All-American since 1996 when Troy Davis received the honor.More >>
Iowa State senior Joel Lanning earned First-Team All-American linebacker honors from the Football Writers Association of America on Monday. He's the Cyclones first FWAA All-American since 1996 when Troy Davis received the honor.More >>
In the video the bus driver can be seen rummaging through a stack of papers while driving Smith says from the moment he got on the bus yesterday afternoon the bus driver was fidgeting with his seat and sifting through a pile of papers.More >>
In the video the bus driver can be seen rummaging through a stack of papers while driving Smith says from the moment he got on the bus yesterday afternoon the bus driver was fidgeting with his seat and sifting through a pile of papers.More >>
The West Liberty Police Department made it their goal to make 100 traffic stops today and the reason why might surprise you.More >>
The West Liberty Police Department made it their goal to make 100 traffic stops today and the reason why might surprise you.More >>