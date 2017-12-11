Waterloo police investigating break-in, 13-year-old threatened - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo police investigating break-in, 13-year-old threatened

Posted: Updated:
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Waterloo police are investigating a break-in at a home along Grant Avenue where a 13-year-old was threatened. 

According to the police report, the boy was woken up by intruders who entered the house through a window, pointed a handgun at his head, and took some of his possessions. The boy alerted his mom who then called police. 

The two suspects took a 52" Smart TV, a 32" TV, a video game console, and PlayStation games. They face charges of Burglary and Aggravated Assault. 

This is an ongoing investigation, no arrests have been made at this time. 

  • NEWSNEWSMore>>

  • Underpass to be added to Hwy 58 and Viking Rd next year

    Underpass to be added to Hwy 58 and Viking Rd next year

    Friday, December 8 2017 6:08 PM EST2017-12-08 23:08:58 GMT

    The Iowa DOT is set to start building an underpass at the intersection which will allow Highway 58 to go underneath Viking Road. This project will cost $32.1 million.

    More >>

    The Iowa DOT is set to start building an underpass at the intersection which will allow Highway 58 to go underneath Viking Road. This project will cost $32.1 million.

    More >>

  • Jewell, Jackson earn consensus All-American status

    Jewell, Jackson earn consensus All-American status

    Monday, December 11 2017 7:01 PM EST2017-12-12 00:01:52 GMT

    Iowa's Josey Jewell and Josh Jackson became the 24th and 25th consensus All-Americans in school history. Both picked up first team honors from the Associated Press and Football Writers Association of America to qualify for the honor.

    More >>

    Iowa's Josey Jewell and Josh Jackson became the 24th and 25th consensus All-Americans in school history. Both picked up first team honors from the Associated Press and Football Writers Association of America to qualify for the honor.

    More >>

  • ISU's Lanning earns First-Team All-American nod

    ISU's Lanning earns First-Team All-American nod

    Monday, December 11 2017 6:51 PM EST2017-12-11 23:51:59 GMT

    Iowa State senior Joel Lanning earned First-Team All-American linebacker honors from the Football Writers Association of America on Monday. He's the Cyclones first FWAA All-American since 1996 when Troy Davis received the honor.

    More >>

    Iowa State senior Joel Lanning earned First-Team All-American linebacker honors from the Football Writers Association of America on Monday. He's the Cyclones first FWAA All-American since 1996 when Troy Davis received the honor.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.