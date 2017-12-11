Waterloo police investigating break-in, 13-year-old threatened

Waterloo police are investigating a break-in at a home along Grant Avenue where a 13-year-old was threatened.

According to the police report, the boy was woken up by intruders who entered the house through a window, pointed a handgun at his head, and took some of his possessions. The boy alerted his mom who then called police.

The two suspects took a 52" Smart TV, a 32" TV, a video game console, and PlayStation games. They face charges of Burglary and Aggravated Assault.

This is an ongoing investigation, no arrests have been made at this time.