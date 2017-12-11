Dubuque Sheriffs warn of hitman scam

Dubuque County Sheriffs are warning people of a potential scam online. They say they got a call from a woman who received an email from a self-proclaimed hired hitman. The person said they had a contract to kill her. The alleged hitman said she could pay $16,520 if she wanted to live, and would also receive the identity of the person who ordered the hitman.

Sheriffs say this is the first known type of scam in the area, but it has occurred other places across the nation.

If you receive an email or phone call you think is a scam, you can contact their non-emergency line at (563) 589-4414.