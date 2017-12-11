Authorities investigate suspicious package on railroad tracks in - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Authorities investigate suspicious package on railroad tracks in Dubuque

Posted: Updated:
Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Authorities are investigating a suspicious container on a railroad track in Dubuque.

A Canadian National Railway employee found the container along the tracks of Center Grove Drive.

The Dubuque Police Department said there was a note attached to the container indicating it might be "volatile."

The department sent a bomb dog to check, and said it does not contain explosives.

The investigation continues. 

