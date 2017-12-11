11-year-old injured while hunting in Johnson County

An 11-year-old boy is injured after a hunting accident on December 10th.

It happened near 320th Street Northeast and Prairie Du Chen Road Northeast in Johnson County.

Both boys were brothers from Iowa City, and were out deer hunting with their grandfather.

A doe ran in front of them, when both brothers shot at it. When the deer ran between the boys, the 11-year-old was shot in the hip.

He was taken to University of Iowa Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It remains under investigation by the DNR.