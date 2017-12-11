Villisca man shot in foot while hunting - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Villisca man shot in foot while hunting

Posted: Updated:

A man is recovering from surgery after being shot in the foot while hunting.

It happened on December 5th five miles southeast of Nodaway. John Fish was with a 15-year-old when a doe ran between them. The teen fired, missing the doe, and hitting Fish in the left foot.

He was taken to Mercy Medical Center where he underwent surgery. His injuries are non-life threatening.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.