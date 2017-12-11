New Market hunter shot, mistaken for deer

The Iowa DNR is investigation a shooting, after a New Market man was shot by another hunter who mistook him for a deer.

It happened yesterday, just north of New Market. Justin Scroggie was hunting with Brooks Lambert, when they tried locating an injured deer in a tall field. That's when Lambert mistakenly shot Scroggie in the left forearm. He was airlifted to University of Nebraska Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The DNR reminds hunters to not shoot at any movement without always properly identifying the target.