New Market hunter shot, mistaken for deer - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

New Market hunter shot, mistaken for deer

Posted: Updated:

The Iowa DNR is investigation a shooting, after a New Market man was shot by another hunter who mistook him for a deer.

It happened yesterday, just north of New Market. Justin Scroggie was hunting with Brooks Lambert, when they tried locating an injured deer in a tall field. That's when Lambert mistakenly shot Scroggie in the left forearm. He was airlifted to University of Nebraska Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The DNR reminds hunters to not shoot at any movement without always properly identifying the target.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.