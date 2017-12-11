Hancher Auditorium takes part in the "Iowa Wave"

While the children at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital may look down and see an empty Kinnick Stadium, people are still finding ways to wave back.

The "Iowa Wave" is among the best new traditions in not just college sports. After the first quarter of every home football game, fans inside Kinnick Stadium turn their eyes from the field to the sky where the patients look down from inside the children's hospital, and wave in a simple gesture to show support.

While the stadium sits quiet, people are still finding ways to keep the wave going.

On Friday, Straight No Chaser, a professional cappella group, had a show at Hancher Auditorium in Iowa City. During the performance, the group stopped the show and turned on the lights and had the audience partake in an impromptu wave that was recorded for the children.

The video shows members of the group along an enthusiastic crowd all stand up and wave. That video can be watched here.