Dubuque Police warn of scam claiming to be Clarke College

DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Dubuque Police are warning people to be wary of a new scam, where callers may be posing as officials from Clarke College.

Lt. Scott Baxter said they've received a number of complaints indicating people are getting telemarketing or robo-calls, and "Clarke College" appears on the caller I.D.

Baxter said the scammers try to get credit card information from the potential victim.  He doesn't believe anyone has fallen for it yet.

