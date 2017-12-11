Western Iowa man dies in car crash

An obese squirrel has been caught on video stealing gourmet chocolate and lip balm that a New Jersey family leaves out every year as a holiday treat for delivery people.

President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation declaring it to be National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Congress has passed a stopgap spending bill to prevent a government shutdown this weekend and buy time for challenging talks on a wide range of unfinished business on Capitol Hill

The Latest: Hundreds rally in Indian-controlled Kashmir against Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel 's capital

Angry crowds of worshippers lash out against Trump across the Muslim world

President Donald Trump has paid tribute to the leaders and foot soldiers of the civil rights movement whose sacrifices help make the United States a fairer and more just country

Children's injuries and deaths from window blinds have not stalled over 26 years despite decades of safety concerns

Deaths from window blinds show need for cord ban, study says

Wounded by allegations of sexual misconduct with teens, Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore has largely disappeared from the traditional campaign trail in the race for U.S. Senate, relying on surrogates and social media

The Los Angeles subway system is expanding, and so too are the number of prehistoric fossils being recovered as crews dig beneath the city

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he has ordered extra security at mass transit hubs in his state following the pipe bomb explosion in a passageway near Times Square

Wounded by allegations of sexual misconduct with teens, Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore has largely disappeared from the traditional campaign trail in the race for U.S. Senate, relying on surrogates and social media.

Simeon Booker, a trail-blazing journalist and the first full-time African-American reporter at The Washington Post, has died at the age of 99.

Republican Eric Greitens is earning a reputation for public displays of physical prowess and promoting them on Facebook.

President Donald Trump is disputing a report that he watches hours of television each day, calling it, "Another false story.".

Children's injuries and deaths from window blinds have not stalled over 26 years despite decades of safety concerns.

Deaths from window blinds show need for cord ban, study says

Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones are making their final pushes ahead of Tuesday's special Senate election in Alabama.

The New York Police Department is responding to a report of an explosion near Times Square.

Police say the pipe bomb explosion inside the New York City subway happened in an underground passageway.

Crews aided by calm overnight winds kept a wall of flames from descending from mountains into coastal towns after a huge Southern California wildfire exploded in size over the weekend.

Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.

Authorities say a western Iowa man has died in a single-car weekend crash.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 31-year-old Matthew Davis of Castana was driving northbound on a county road near Ticonic shortly before midnight on Saturday when he lost control of the 2004 Chevy Trailblazer he was driving and rolled into a ditch.

The Iowa State Patrol says the Trailblazer rolled multiple times and Davis was ejected. There were no other occupants in the car. A passing person spotted the crash in rural Monona County and reported it to authorities.

The crash remains under investigation.