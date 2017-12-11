Teenager kills mountain lion while hunting in Iowa

The Iowa DOT is set to start building an underpass at the intersection which will allow Highway 58 to go underneath Viking Road. This project will cost $32.1 million.More >>
An 11-year-old boy is injured after a hunting accident on December 10th.More >>
A man is recovering from surgery after being shot in the foot while hunting.More >>
The New York Yankees have acquired NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins.More >>
The Iowa DNR is investigation a shooting, after a New Market man is shot by another hunter who mistook him for a deer.More >>
