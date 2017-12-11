"A Christmas miracle," Trail cam helps unite Iowa families with stolen cemetery items

Charles City police tell KWWL they found around 68 items they believe were stolen from Iowa cemeteries in and near Floyd County.

Police ask people to give them a call if they had something stolen from a cemetery in the area within the past few years. You can contact contact Captain Brandon Franke at (641) 228-3366 and describe what you are missing.

Linda Rodamaker says having her husband's shepherd's hook back in Clarksville is a,"Christmas miracle."

She says it was something that he made and that he wanted by his grave. Her family noticed it missing a little more then a week ago.

Linda is not alone. In Charles City, Glen Putney noticed someone kept taking Christmas decorations form his wife's grave.

He and his son, Ed Putney, put a trail camera by the grave. The camera captured pictures of a man allegedly stealing Christmas lights.

The photos from the camera helped police eventually identify and arrest 43-year-old Terry Brandt. He has been charged with theft and with possession of stolen items.

The Rodamaker family says they are so grateful to the Putney family for their smart idea and efforts.