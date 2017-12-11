MeToo movement making impact in Dubuque, Eastern Iowa

The Iowa DOT is set to start building an underpass at the intersection which will allow Highway 58 to go underneath Viking Road. This project will cost $32.1 million.More >>
Time Magazine named the Silence Breakers and the #MeToo movement as its Person of the Year for the incredible impact it has made all across the country.More >>
Another chance for flurries and light snow today. Windy, too.More >>
A body was discovered in eastern Iowa.More >>
Bennett Koch totaled 12 points and seven rebounds and Isaiah Brown and reserve Wyatt Lohaus scored 11 apiece to power Northern Iowa to an 80-47 victory over Division III member Dubuque on Sunday.More >>
