MeToo movement making impact in Dubuque, Eastern Iowa

Time Magazine named the Silence Breakers and the #MeToo movement as its Person of the Year for the incredible impact it has made all across the country.

People like Harvey Weinstein and Al Franken have had multiple women come forward to accuse them of sexual assault.

And while that movement continues to make headlines nationally, experts say it's also making a big difference locally.

Kristen Field, a violence prevention educator with the Riverview Center in Dubuque, says they've seen an influx of people coming in to seek help for their own experiences.

"I think they realize that their experience is justified too. And it doesn't have to be what they think or see in a movie that tells them what assault is. It's what their experience is," Field said.

She says this movement has been so important, because its shown victims that it doesn't have to be rape to be sexual assault.

Field says now that this movement has helped move this conversation into the spotlight, its important for people to now shift their focus to preventing it from happening in the first place.

She says it's a conversation that can happen right at home.

"It's not on a huge, huge level. It's not this huge thing that we feel overwhelmed by, well, we can't do anything about that. It's gotta be the famous people, that's gotta be the government lawmakers. It starts at the dinner table with your kids. It starts at the grocery store when you hear somebody say something inappropriate in line behind you. Its uncomfortable and it's hard, but that's what we need to do to foster that change," Field said.

If you or someone you know needs help with this issue, you can contact the Riverview Center at http://www.riverviewcenter.org/ or call the Iowa Sexual Assault hotline at 1-888-557-0310.