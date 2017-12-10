Distracted bus driver caught on camera

A bus company speaks out after a passenger captures video of a driver, not paying attention to the road.

A Megabus passenger captured the video Sunday while he was traveling from Des Moines to Coralville.

The passenger said said the driver was trying to read papers while he was driving, and he was weaving in and out of his lane.

When we reached out to the Megabus company, the Director of Corporate Affairs Sean Hughes said, "Megabus takes safety as our top priority. The route concerned is owned by our partner, Windstar Lines. Windstar Lines is fully cooperating with us, investigating and addressing the serious incident, and all the necessary steps will be taken to prevent a recurrence."

We will be posting video Sunday night with this story.