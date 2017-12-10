Northern Iowa romps to 80-47 win over Dubuque

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Bennett Koch totaled 12 points and seven rebounds and Isaiah Brown and reserve Wyatt Lohaus scored 11 apiece to power Northern Iowa to an 80-47 victory over Division III member Dubuque on Sunday.

Koch opened the scoring with a layup, Brown followed with a pair of 3-pointers and Northern Iowa shot out to a 15-0 lead.

Northern Iowa (8-2) shot better from outside the 3-point arc than inside it. The Panthers buried 57 percent of their 3-pointers (12 of 21), but made just 15 of 35 from 2-point range (48 percent).

Jamaree Atwater topped the Spartans with 16 points, but he made only 6 of 21 shots from the floor, including 2 of 8 from long range. Atwater added eight rebounds and two steals. Dubuque shot 27 percent from the floor.

Northern Iowa had 14 different players score.

The Panthers lead the all-time series 12-8 and have won nine straight against the Spartans dating back to the 1924-25 season.