Sluggish Cyclones hold off Alcorn State 78-58

AMES (AP) -

 Donovan Jackson scored 25 points, including a career-high seven 3s, Cameron Lard had 15 points with 11 rebounds and Iowa State held off Alcorn State 78-58 on Sunday for its seventh straight win.

Lindell Wigginton scored 16 points for the Cyclones (7-2), who were forced to rally from an early 9-point deficit against arguably the worst team on their schedule.

The Cyclones, fresh off an emotional home win over rival Iowa, were sluggish -- to say the least -- from the opening tip. Alcorn State (2-8) took advantage, knocking down four of their first five tries from 3-point range for a 14-5 lead.

Though Iowa State eventually grabbed a slim lead, Dante Sterling's 4-point play with 55.4 seconds left in the first half helped the Braves stay within 33-32 by the break.

Iowa State opened the second half on a 15-3 run, highlighted by 3s from Jackson and Wigginton, to push its lead to 48-35 with 15:33 left. The Cyclones held a comfortable lead for the rest of the game, outscoring the overwhelmed Braves 45-26 in the second half.

Devon Brewer scored 15 points for Alcorn State.

THE BIG PICTURE:

Iowa State: This edition of the Cyclones isn't good enough to play unfocused basketball and expect to win -- and never was that more evident than on Sunday. Creighton beat this same Alcorn State team by 37, and UNI beat the Braves by 28.

Alcorn State: The Braves haven't beaten a Division I school in non-conference play since 2012, so this result was hardly a shocker. Alcorn State was also without star senior Reginald Johnson, the preseason SWAC Player of the Year. He broke his right leg last week in a loss at Tulane and is expected to be out for the season.

UP NEXT

Iowa State and Northern Iowa will square off on Saturday in Des Moines.

Alcorn State hosts Fisk on Tuesday.
 

