Sluggish Cyclones hold off Alcorn State 78-58

Bennett Koch totaled 12 points and seven rebounds and Isaiah Brown and reserve Wyatt Lohaus scored 11 apiece to power Northern Iowa to an 80-47 victory over Division III member Dubuque on Sunday.More >>
Donovan Jackson scored 25 points, including a career-high seven 3s, Cameron Lard had 15 points with 11 rebounds and Iowa State held off Alcorn State 78-58 on Sunday for its seventh straight win.More >>
Freshman Luka Garza had 23 points and 13 rebounds to help Iowa snap a four-game skid with a 91-60 win over Southern on Sunday. Connor McCaffery made the first appearance of his career Sunday afternoon for the Hawkeyes (5-6) after missing the first 10 games with a sprained ankle followed by illness.More >>
Josey Jewell of Iowa has won the Lott IMPACT Trophy as the college defensive player having the biggest influence on his team. The other finalists were Micah Kiser of Virginia, Harrison Phillips of Stanford and Minkah Fitzpatrick of Alabama.More >>
Megan Gustafson tallied her tenth double-double of the season as the Iowa women easily dispatched Arkansas-Pine Bluff 85-45. Gustafson led the Hawkeyes with 19 points and 10 rebounds.More >>
