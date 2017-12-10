Iowa's Josey Jewell wins Lott IMPACT Trophy - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa's Josey Jewell wins Lott IMPACT Trophy

Posted: Updated:

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) -

Josey Jewell of Iowa has won the Lott IMPACT Trophy as the college defensive player having the biggest influence on his team.

The other finalists were Micah Kiser of Virginia, Harrison Phillips of Stanford and Minkah Fitzpatrick of Alabama.

Jewell received the award Sunday night from Ronnie Lott at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach. It goes to a player with strong academic work, community involvement and team leadership.

The senior linebacker from Decorah, Iowa, had 136 tackles, 13.5 tackles for losses and 11 passes broken up this season. He was an All-Big Ten selection and also was an academic All-Big Ten selection, with a 3.0 GPA as an environmental studies major.

Iowa will receive $25,000 for its general scholarship fund.

The Hawkeyes play Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27.

  Northern Iowa romps to 80-47 win over Dubuque

    Bennett Koch totaled 12 points and seven rebounds and Isaiah Brown and reserve Wyatt Lohaus scored 11 apiece to power Northern Iowa to an 80-47 victory over Division III member Dubuque on Sunday. 

  Sluggish Cyclones hold off Alcorn State 78-58

     Donovan Jackson scored 25 points, including a career-high seven 3s, Cameron Lard had 15 points with 11 rebounds and Iowa State held off Alcorn State 78-58 on Sunday for its seventh straight win.

  Garza has 23 points, 13 rebounds; Iowa beats Southern 91-60

    Freshman Luka Garza had 23 points and 13 rebounds to help Iowa snap a four-game skid with a 91-60 win over Southern on Sunday. Connor McCaffery made the first appearance of his career Sunday afternoon for the Hawkeyes (5-6) after missing the first 10 games with a sprained ankle followed by illness.

