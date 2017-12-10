Body discovered - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Body discovered

Written by Leslie Stone, Producer
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

A body was found in eastern Iowa this weekend.

According to the Allamakee County Sheriff's Office, a body was found in a wooded area in the Fish Farm Mounds Wildlife Area south of New Albin.

Two hikers reported the body.

The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office and a physician responded to the location, and they determined the remains were male, and he had been dead for some time.

The body was taken to the State of Iowa Medical Examiners' Office in Ankeny for an autopsy.

Authorities do not believe foul play was involved.

The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office has been in contact with the Kewanee, Illinois Police Department regarding a missing person case reported October 3, 2017 to the Kewanee Police Department.

On October 4, 2017 a vehicle believed to be operated by the missing individual was located at the Fish Farm Mounds Wildlife Area.

Multiple searches were conducted of the area at that time and were unsuccessful.

This case remains under investigation by the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office.

