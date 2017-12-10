Commentator behind 'It's OK To Be White' speech due in court - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Commentator behind 'It's OK To Be White' speech due in court

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

A conservative commentator who grabbed a woman after she took a copy of his University of Connecticut speech titled "It's OK To Be White" is set to make his first court appearance.

Lucian Wintrich was arrested after grabbing the woman and is scheduled to be arraigned on a misdemeanor breach of peace charge Monday at Rockville Superior Court. He denies criminal wrongdoing and says he had every right to retrieve his property.

Wintrich is the White House correspondent for the right-wing blog Gateway Pundit. He was at UConn on Nov. 28 to give the speech, which drew protesters.

Cellphone videos show the woman taking paperwork off the lectern Wintrich was using and walking away.

Wintrich then goes after her and grabs her before being led away by police. He was released on $1,000 bail.

  • NEWSNEWSMore>>

  • Underpass to be added to Hwy 58 and Viking Rd next year

    Underpass to be added to Hwy 58 and Viking Rd next year

    Friday, December 8 2017 6:08 PM EST2017-12-08 23:08:58 GMT

    The Iowa DOT is set to start building an underpass at the intersection which will allow Highway 58 to go underneath Viking Road. This project will cost $32.1 million.

    More >>

    The Iowa DOT is set to start building an underpass at the intersection which will allow Highway 58 to go underneath Viking Road. This project will cost $32.1 million.

    More >>

  • Northern Iowa romps to 80-47 win over Dubuque

    Northern Iowa romps to 80-47 win over Dubuque

    Sunday, December 10 2017 10:20 PM EST2017-12-11 03:20:11 GMT

    Bennett Koch totaled 12 points and seven rebounds and Isaiah Brown and reserve Wyatt Lohaus scored 11 apiece to power Northern Iowa to an 80-47 victory over Division III member Dubuque on Sunday. 

    More >>

    Bennett Koch totaled 12 points and seven rebounds and Isaiah Brown and reserve Wyatt Lohaus scored 11 apiece to power Northern Iowa to an 80-47 victory over Division III member Dubuque on Sunday. 

    More >>

  • Sluggish Cyclones hold off Alcorn State 78-58

    Sluggish Cyclones hold off Alcorn State 78-58

    Sunday, December 10 2017 10:16 PM EST2017-12-11 03:16:38 GMT

     Donovan Jackson scored 25 points, including a career-high seven 3s, Cameron Lard had 15 points with 11 rebounds and Iowa State held off Alcorn State 78-58 on Sunday for its seventh straight win.

    More >>

     Donovan Jackson scored 25 points, including a career-high seven 3s, Cameron Lard had 15 points with 11 rebounds and Iowa State held off Alcorn State 78-58 on Sunday for its seventh straight win.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.