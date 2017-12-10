Fireworks sales begin for New Year's holiday

For the second time this year, fireworks are for sale. For the next three weeks Iowans can buy fireworks, but setting them off depends on where you live.

"Well I was one of the first customers last year," said Randy Schmidt, Waterloo. "I went through $300 or $400 worth, I set off I don't know a couple thousand."

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Dubuque and Cedar Falls city councils have all voted to ban the use of fireworks during the winter. This week Waterloo's City Council will discuss whether to join that ban.

Schmidt started his firework shopping today at Crossroads Fireworks in Waterloo. He says he is excited to shoot off fireworks again, like he did in July.

"It's just I am a big kid," said Schmidt. "I like the atmosphere of it and I just like the things that go 'boom'."

The owner of Crossroads Fireworks says he wasn't sure how busy he was going to be this winter, but customers today were very excited to get their fireworks.

"I couldn't wait for them to open, I couldn't get down here fast enough," said Carl Schroder, Waterloo.

Waterloo's City Council has approved specific times for people to set off fireworks in June and July and they'll discuss specific days and times for December and January, worrying some firework fanatics.

"I hope they keep it in place with what they have now, extending it would be nicer, but the way it is now I think it's fine the way it is," said Schroder.

"A happy medium and you know the ones who don't follow it take care of it, but don't punish everybody because of a few bad apples," said Schmidt.

Fireworks were illegal for 80 years in Iowa and some people want more time before they may be banned again.

"It's awesome that we get to do this I see it as a potential revenue enhancer for the city," said Schroder. "There is some draw backs to it, but it's the first year jitters for everybody, so all in all I think it will go over good if it stays this way."

You can buy fireworks until January 3. During tomorrow's city council meeting in Waterloo members will discuss how they want to handle the rules.

As state law stands Iowans can buy and set off fireworks from now til January 3 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. on private property, unless the city where you live has set their own rules.

To read the state law CLICK HERE, for Waterloo's firework rules CLICK HERE.