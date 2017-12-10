`Very abnormal' December snowfall in the South

The Iowa DOT is set to start building an underpass at the intersection which will allow Highway 58 to go underneath Viking Road. This project will cost $32.1 million.More >>
Another chance for flurries and light snow tracks in Sunday night and Monday, especially across northeast Iowa.More >>
For the next three weeks Iowans can buy fireworks, but setting them off depends on where you live.More >>
Officials with the federal government say it’s time to consider the possibility that endangered right whales could become extinct unless new steps are taken to protect them.More >>
University of Minnesota professor Bill Arnold says a survey of Lake Pepin, Lake Winona in Alexandria and the Duluth harbor found 10 common antibiotics present in the sediment.More >>
