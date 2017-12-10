`Very abnormal' December snowfall in the South - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

`Very abnormal' December snowfall in the South

(AP) -

No snowfall records were broken, but the National Weather Service says the heavy snowstorm that hit Georgia late last week was a surprise.

Meteorologist Carly Kovacik said Sunday that the high amount of snowfall occurred earlier in the year than expected in Georgia.

She says the northern mountain area including Haralson, Paulding and Cobb counties accumulated around 12 inches of snow over Friday and Saturday.

Kovacik says heavy snowfall amounts can occur in December. But she says the weather service typically doesn't see storms of high magnitude until January or early February.

Kovacik says a freeze watch has ended in metro Atlanta, but it's still in effect on Sunday through Monday morning for south Georgia from Albany to St. Simons Island.

In Alabama, meteorologist Jason Holmes the state has snow on the ground Sunday, but temperatures are currently above freezing.

