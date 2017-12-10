Convoy of wreaths headed for Arlington National Cemetery

A convoy loaded with Christmas wreaths has left Down East Maine for a weeklong journey to Arlington National Cemetery, where the wreaths will adorn tombstones this holiday season.

The Wreaths Across America caravan departed Sunday from Columbia Falls, where the wreaths were made. It'll travel through Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Washington D.C., before arriving in a week in Arlington, Virginia.

The grand marshals are Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient Roger Donlon and his wife, Norma Donlon.

The tradition began when Maine wreath maker Morrill Worcester donated 5,000 wreaths to Arlington Cemetery.

This year, there will be more than 200,000 of them placed at Arlington alone. A total of 1.2 million wreaths will be placed on markers across the country in 1,238 locations.