Southern California fires causing unhealthy air

Officials say smoke from wind-whipped wildfires is causing unhealthy air for large swaths of Southern California.

A flare-up Sunday on the western edge of a huge fire burning in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties sent up a new plume that added to heavy smoke already choking areas around the cities of Ventura, Oxnard and Santa Paula.

The Ventura County Air Pollution Control District says air quality is especially bad in the Ojai Valley, where it has at times reached hazardous levels as flames burned surrounding hillsides.

To the southeast, regulators warned Saturday of unhealthy air across parts of greater Los Angeles despite progress being made against several wildfires burning there.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District urged residents to avoid vigorous outdoor activities.