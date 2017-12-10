Iowa football player facing OWI charge - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa football player facing OWI charge

According to the Iowa City Arrest Blotter, an Iowa Hawkeyes football player was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated this weekend.

The report says Brandon Snyder, a senior free safety for the Hawkeyes, got pulled over near Kinnick Stadium at the intersection of Melrose Drive and Hawkins Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Snyder is 22-year-old.

In April, Snyder tore his ACL in his left knee. A few months later, his season ended early when he tore his ACL again after an 89-yard interception return for a touchdown against Illinois. 

