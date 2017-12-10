Littering, spitting no longer carry jail time in Sioux City - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Littering, spitting no longer carry jail time in Sioux City

Posted: Updated:

   SIOUX CITY , Iowa (AP) -- Tossing trash on the ground or spitting on the sidewalk will no longer carry the possibility of jail time in Sioux City.
   The Sioux City Journal reports the City Council recently scaled back the number of violations that specify imprisonment as an optional penalty.
   Before the move, littering and spitting on a sidewalk carried up to 30 days in jail.
   Fines for those offenses -- ranging from $65 to more than $600 -- remain in effect.
   City attorney Nicole DuBois says a change in state law that goes into effect next year spurred the action. The change requires cities to reimburse defense costs in cases where some defendants are prosecuted for misdemeanor city ordinance violations that carry jail time as a sentencing option.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.