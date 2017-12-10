Waterloo Police Department takes part in 'Cops and Kids' event

This weekend, more than 40 Waterloo Police Officers took part in the 4th annual 'Cops and Kids' Christmas shopping event.

Shopping bags were filled as children picked out Christmas gifts for their families with the help of some police officers.

'Cops and Kids' was created as a way to build a better relationship between the police department and the community.

The Waterloo Police Department posted a picture to their Facebook page saying, "We had 42 kids which is the most we have ever had. The kids and the officers all had a great time."

They also posted, "We want to thank the Target Store Waterloo for all their help and donations. We want to thank US Bank and All Star One Outdoor for your continued partnership and support. We also want to thank all the volunteers that helped wrap presents, the officers that volunteered their time and anyone that helped in anyway in making today such a great success. We couldn't do this without the support of the whole community!".