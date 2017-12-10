9-year-old sends "life savings" and note to University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital

A 9-year-old from Indianola sent his "life savings" to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital after being inspired by the wave this season.

The note says, "Hi! My name is Riley. The reason I sent the money is that when I watched the Hawkeye football game, I saw a kid that had cancer and I felt sad, so now I realized that you need the money more than I do."

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital posted the picture to their Facebook page saying, "We’re moved by a touching gesture from 9-year-old Riley Lafrenz of Indianola, Iowa. His mom, Missie, shares that Riley 'was inspired by the wave to the children's hospital during the Iowa football games. His "life savings” was supposed to be for a pack of NFL cards...but he decided this was more important.' Riley – thank you for your kindness and generosity! YOU are an inspiration!".

Way to go Riley!