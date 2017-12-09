Iowa women roll past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 85-45 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa women roll past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 85-45

Posted: Updated:

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

Megan Gustafson tallied her tenth double-double of the season as the Iowa women easily dispatched Arkansas-Pine Bluff 85-45.

Gustafson led the Hawkeyes with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Tania Davis added 16, while Makenzie Meyer and Kathleen Doyle each poured in 11 in the Iowa victory.

Iowa's 10-1 record marks their best start to a season in four years.

