Iowa women roll past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 85-45

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Megan Gustafson tallied her tenth double-double of the season as the Iowa women easily dispatched Arkansas-Pine Bluff 85-45.

Gustafson led the Hawkeyes with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Tania Davis added 16, while Makenzie Meyer and Kathleen Doyle each poured in 11 in the Iowa victory.

Iowa's 10-1 record marks their best start to a season in four years.