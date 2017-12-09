Trump demands, gets apology from Washington Post reporter - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Trump demands, gets apology from Washington Post reporter

(AP) -

President Donald Trump has demanded and received an apology from a Washington Post reporter who posted a photo of Trump's Florida rally on Friday.

Trump tweeted Saturday that ".@DaveWeigel @WashingtonPost put out a phony photo of an empty arena hours before I arrived @ the venue, w/ thousands of people outside, on their way in."

The post included photos of the Pensacola venue as Trump spoke.

"Packed house, many people unable to get in. Demand apology & retraction from FAKE NEWS WaPo!" Trump said.

Weigel apologized within minutes.

"Sure thing: I apologize," Weigel tweeted. Weigel said he deleted the photo after another reporter "told me I'd gotten it wrong."

At Friday's rally, Trump pointed to a CNN correction and other corrections and clarifications by news organizations in the past week.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press

