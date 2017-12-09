Mississippi flag protested at museum opening

During the opening ceremony for two museums in Mississippi, about 25 people, black and white, stood silently with Confederate battle flag stickers covering their mouths.

They were protesting that the emblem is still part of the Mississippi state flag.

President Donald Trump visited Saturday for the opening of the museums, dedicated to the state's history and its role in the civil rights movement, and spoke to a select audience. He left before the public ceremony.

he flag protest was led by Mississippi actress Aunjanue Ellis, who said having the Confederate emblem on the flag is "insulting to the people they claim they're honoring" in the civil rights museum.

Mississippi is the last state with a flag that includes the Confederate emblem.

A bid to change the flag was defeated in a 2001 referendum.