Rockwell City provides insurance for slain officer's family

The City Council in Rockwell City has voted to provide health insurance to the family of a police officer killed in the line of duty in 2013, fulfilling a pledge to ensure coverage for five years after the officer's death.

The council voted Monday night to pay the insurance costs for Amanda Buenting and her two children.

The move meets a promise made by officials to provide health insurance coverage for five years after the death of officer Jamie Buenting, who was killed in a September 2013 standoff.

Buenting thanked the council and community for "standing behind its promise of five years of insurance even when they had to buy an individual policy."

Mayor Phil Heinlen couldn't immediately say how much the decision would cost.