Firefighters douse house fire

Fire crews contained a house fire in the 600 block of Keystone Street in Waterloo.

Crews were called to the home around 2:30 this afternoon.

Neighbors say they called 911 after they saw smoke coming from the home.

Neighbors say they don't think anyone was home when the fire started.

The fire seems to be under control. No reports on any injuries.

We have a crew on scene, stay with KWWL as this story develops.