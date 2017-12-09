Firefighters douse house fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Firefighters douse house fire

Written by Taylor Bailey, Reporter
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Fire crews contained a house fire in the 600 block of Keystone Street in Waterloo.

Crews were called to the home around 2:30 this afternoon.

Neighbors say they called 911 after they saw smoke coming from the home.

Neighbors say they don't think anyone was home when the fire started.

The fire seems to be under control. No reports on any injuries. 

