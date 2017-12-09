6 people arrested on meth charges after raid in Waukon and New Albin

Multiple people are arrested after a drug raid at a home in Waukon and another in New Albin.

The Waukon Police Department was assisted by the Lansing/ New Albin Police Department, the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office, Allamakee County K-9, the Decorah Police Department, the Postville Police Department, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, and the Houston County K-9 unit.

On Friday, The Waukon Police Department conducted a search warrant in the 200 block of Fourth Ave NW in Waukon.

As a result of the search:

53- year old William Evans of Waukon was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm while in possession of a narcotic.

30-year old Nathan Klein of Mechanicsville was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia

49- year old Eric Siebring of New Albin was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

42- year old Steven Mitchell of New Albin was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

A second search warrant was executed at a home in the 1600 block of Arrowhead Lane in New Albin.

As a result of that search:

48-year old Kimberly Siebring of New Albin was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eric Siebring was also charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.