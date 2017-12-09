19-year-old woman gets probation in beating of disabled teen on Facebook Live

CHICAGO – A 19-year old woman who live-streamed video of the beating of a mentally disabled teen was sentenced to four years of probation.

Brittany Covington has been in custody since her arrest last January. Her live stream video showed a mentally disabled teenager getting beaten and yelled at.

She pleaded guilty to the crime, which the judge called “horrific.”

She will also have to do 200 hours of community service.

The judge warned if she violates probation, she will face prison time.

The disturbing 30-minute Facebook video shows a man tied up and his mouth covered, cowering in the corner of room. His attackers laugh and shout “f*ck Donald Trump” and “f*ck white people” as they kick and punch him and and cut into his forehead with a knife.

Three others were also charged in the attack.