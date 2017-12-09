Iowa man charged with attempted murder

An Iowa man is charged with attempted murder after police say he stabbed another man multiple times.

According to the Williamsburg Police Department, 41-year-old Bryan Arthur Grout broke into a home in the 100 block of Country Club Road with a knife around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. Police say Grout was under a restraining order to stay away from the home.

The report says once inside the home, Grout allegedly stabbed Heath Hershey in his neck, back and chest.

The stabbing remains under investigation.