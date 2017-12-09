Polar Bear Club raises money for Clear Lake charities

The Iowa DOT is set to start building an underpass at the intersection which will allow Highway 58 to go underneath Viking Road. This project will cost $32.1 million.More >>
The Iowa DOT is set to start building an underpass at the intersection which will allow Highway 58 to go underneath Viking Road. This project will cost $32.1 million.More >>
There won't be much warming today, with a gusty northwest wind.More >>
There won't be much warming today, with a gusty northwest wind.More >>
Iowa City police officers will meet with community residents next week during the department's next Coffee With a Cop event.More >>
Iowa City police officers will meet with community residents next week during the department's next Coffee With a Cop event.More >>