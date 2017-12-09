Polar Bear Club raises money for Clear Lake charities

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (AP) -- A chilly plunge by more than 200 people into Clear Lake in north-central Iowa recently raised about $10,500 for area charities.

The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that the money from the annual Polar Bear Club event will go to support the area chapters of Toys for Tots and the Make-A-Wish of North Iowa.

This year's event, which is held during the annual Christmas by the Lake, brought in less money and fewer dippers than the past two years, despite warmer conditions.

Last year, the event raised $13,000 with more than 300 individuals participating.