Polar Bear Club raises money for Clear Lake charities - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Polar Bear Club raises money for Clear Lake charities

Posted: Updated:
Polar Bear Club Facebook Polar Bear Club Facebook

   CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (AP) -- A chilly plunge by more than 200 people into Clear Lake in north-central Iowa recently raised about $10,500 for area charities.
   The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that the money from the annual Polar Bear Club event will go to support the area chapters of Toys for Tots and the Make-A-Wish of North Iowa.
   This year's event, which is held during the annual Christmas by the Lake, brought in less money and fewer dippers than the past two years, despite warmer conditions.
   Last year, the event raised $13,000 with more than 300 individuals participating.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.