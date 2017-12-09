Coffee with a Cop event planned for Iowa City next week

IOWA CITY (AP) -- Iowa City police officers will meet with community residents next week during the department's next Coffee With a Cop event.

The event will be held Dec. 15 at Casey's General Store on Broadway Street.

The meeting is an opportunity for residents to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know police officers in a relaxed setting over a cup of coffee.

Those planning to attend should RSVP to the Coffee with a Cop Facebook event page to receive updates and reminders about the event. Additional information is available at www.icgov.org/coffee .

