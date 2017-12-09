Man arrested after wrong-way driving on Highway 218, crashing into semi

A man is arrested for allegedly driving under the influence after police say he drove his car the wrong way on Highway 218, before crashing into a semi early Saturday morning.

A Black Hawk County Sheriff Deputy was traveling south bound on Highway 218 near mile marker 185 around 2:10 a.m. when he saw an accident involving a car and a semi-tractor pulling tandem trailers.

A black Audi Quattro driven by 21-year-old Zachary Dickinson of North Liberty was driving south bound in the north bound lanes of Highway 218 when he crashed with a Freightliner semi-tractor and trailers.

The semi-tractor came to a stop on the east shoulder with damage to its trailers. The Audi entered the east ditch with extensive front passenger side damage. Three passing vehicles also sustained damage from striking debris in the roadway.

Dickinson had minor, non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Allen Hospital by a Deputy to be checked out. He was then transported to the Black Hawk County Jail.

Dickinson was charged with Operating While Intoxicated, Driving on the Wrong Side of the Highway and Failure to Maintain Control.

The driver of the semi was uninjured.

The north bound lanes of Highway 218 had to be closed for several hours while the scene was cleared.