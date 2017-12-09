Driver identified in crash

Update: The man killed in the crash is identified as Brian Eric Burge (50) of Fort Dodge.

-------------

One person is dead after a crash in Linn County early Saturday morning.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a report of a vehicle that went into the median on Interstate 380 just before 1:00 a.m.

Responders found a Ford truck that had gone off the road, went into the median, and went into a deep creek bed.

One man was inside and authorities say he died at the scene. His name is not being released at this time.

Iowa State Patrol, Center Point Fire Department, and Center Point Ambulance assisted Linn County Sheriff's Deputies.

This is a developing story. Stay with KWWL as more information is made available.